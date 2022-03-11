search
The rule which means the Players can always be played to a finish

Golf News

The rule which means the Players can always be played to a finish

By Jamie Hall11 March, 2022
The Players Championship PGA Tour Tour News Jay Monahan TPC Sawgrass
Players Championship Weather

The 2022 Players Championship has already been heavily impacted by bad weather.

Play was delayed for an hour before round one, and was then suspended for a further three. Four groups were not able to get out on the course at all.

That is sure to have a knock-on effect on the rest of the tournament – and that’s before the rain and thunderstorms forecast for Friday and Saturday are taken into account.

• Players Championship: Round 2 tee times

All that means it could be a struggle to finish the tour’s flagship event, even if play is extended into Monday and Tuesday.

Fortunately, there is a rule specific to the Players which means that unlike other events, it can be extended for as long as it takes to complete the tournament.

PGA Tour regulations state: “For the Players Championship, the commissioner may, in his discretion, extend play as necessary in order to complete 72 holes of competition.”

It’s unlikely the rule would need to be invoked – there has never been a Tuesday finish required at the Players, although it was a close call in 2005. Fred Funk holed a putt to win on 18 late on Monday, avoiding a four-way playoff which would have had to take place on Tuesday morning.

• Players Championship hit by weather delays

However, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan would likely have a difficult call to make should play need to be extended by several days, given the potential impact on next week’s Valspar Championship.

