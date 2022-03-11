The 2022 Players Championship has already been heavily impacted by bad weather.

Play was delayed for an hour before round one, and was then suspended for a further three. Four groups were not able to get out on the course at all.

That is sure to have a knock-on effect on the rest of the tournament – and that’s before the rain and thunderstorms forecast for Friday and Saturday are taken into account.

All that means it could be a struggle to finish the tour’s flagship event, even if play is extended into Monday and Tuesday.

Fortunately, there is a rule specific to the Players which means that unlike other events, it can be extended for as long as it takes to complete the tournament.

The special clause for the potential extension of the Players Championship may actually come into play! pic.twitter.com/RPZ6uKuGcL — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) March 10, 2022

PGA Tour regulations state: “For the Players Championship, the commissioner may, in his discretion, extend play as necessary in order to complete 72 holes of competition.”

It’s unlikely the rule would need to be invoked – there has never been a Tuesday finish required at the Players, although it was a close call in 2005. Fred Funk holed a putt to win on 18 late on Monday, avoiding a four-way playoff which would have had to take place on Tuesday morning.

However, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan would likely have a difficult call to make should play need to be extended by several days, given the potential impact on next week’s Valspar Championship.

Friday weather forecast for THE PLAYERS Championship pic.twitter.com/OhH9WyeYFs — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 11, 2022