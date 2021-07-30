The Ryder Cup teams as it stands

With the rescheduled Ryder Cup just around the corner, week by week, it’s becoming clearer who will be teeing it up at Whistling Straits come September.



Set to take place from September 24-26, the 43rd Ryder Cup is now just less than ten weeks away. Captains Padraig Harrington and Steve Stricker will be musing over potential teams and how their 12-man squad is shaping up from the points lists.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at who is currently set for automatic Ryder Cup qualification on both teams.

Team Europe

Padraig Harrington’s influence on his team selection was reduced back in 2019, when the European team qualification rules stipulated that it was decreasing the number of captain’s picks from four to just three.

The nine other players qualify via two paths; the leading four players on the European points list and the leading five players, who have not already qualified, on the world points list.

Jon Rahm

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 1 Loss – 2 Half - 0

The Spaniard is well out in front on the European points list and is all but certain to feature at Whistling Straits. He will be an integral figure for Team Europe after claiming his first major title at this year’s US Open.

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 4 Loss – 1 Half – 0

A star of the 2018 edition, the Englishman hasn’t won since 2019 but has still racked up enough points to get him to second on the European points list. His position isn’t as safe as Rahm’s but should be enough to get him on the plane to the States.

Tyrrell Hatton

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 1 Loss – 2 Half – 0

Currently also qualifying through the European points list, Hatton is in line for his second Ryder Cup. He’s won three times since the last Ryder Cup was played in France, something which captain Harrington will be pleased with.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 0 Loss – 2 Half - 0

The wiry 26-year-old will be bursting for another taste of some Ryder Cup action, so he can right the wrongs of his two defeats at Hazeltine. His position is currently secured through the European Points list, but with players such as Bernd Wiesberger hot on his heels, he’ll need to watch.

Rory McIlroy

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 11 Loss – 9 Half - 4

A stalwart of the European side, McIlroy is the first in line to qualify via the world points route. Padraig Harrington will be banking on his nous and leadership qualities. Even if he hadn’t qualified automatically, he would almost certainly be one of Harrington’s three picks.

Viktor Hovland

Ryder Cup match record: Rookie

One of two rookies currently qualifying for Team Europe. Viktor Hovland boasts the youthful exuberance and confidence needed for Ryder Cup matches. He won on the PGA Tour after just 17 starts. He will be an exciting fresh addition to the squad if he holds his place.

Paul Casey

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 4 Loss – 3 Half - 5

A three-time winner of the Ryder Cup, Casey has stormed back to form in 2021. Eight top-10 finishes, including a victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic has him in red hot form. The Englishman looks sure to make his fifth appearance at the Ryder Cup.

Lee Westwood

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 20 Loss – 18 Half - 6

What a season it’s been for 48-year-old Lee Westwood who has been a model of consistency. It would be the cherry on top of the cake if he made his Ryder Cup return after missing out in 2018. He featured in ten straight Ryder Cups from 1997 to 2016 and would provide invaluable experience to Harrington’s ranks.

Shane Lowry

Ryder Cup match record: Rookie

The Irishman has never featured in the Ryder Cup but is giving himself every chance of doing so this time round. After a top-10 finish at this year’s Open Championship, he catapulted himself into the automatic qualification spots at the expense of Frenchman Victor Perez. He will need to maintain his performance level if he wants to hang onto his spot. It’s going to be tight.

Team USA

Captain Steve Stricker has his work cut out as he is to select six players for his team, with the other six qualifying through the Ryder Cup points list. Here's a look at who's currently qualifying for Team USA.

Collin Morikawa

Ryder Cup match record: Rookie

Could this man be the most level-headed, experienced rookie ever to feature at the Ryder Cup? The last time the Ryder Cup was played, he was at university. Fast forward three years, and he’s won two majors, five PGA Tour events in total and is No.3 in the world. Meteoric stuff. A player to fear for Team Europe.

Dustin Johnson

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 7 Loss – 9 Half – 0

Johnson has featured at every Ryder Cup since 2010, and he’s once again set for another. Mr. consistency, the American has won every single season he has been on tour. Since the last Ryder Cup edition, he’s won four times including a Tour Championship and a Masters Green Jacket.

Bryson DeChambeau

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 0 Loss – 3 Half – 0

This man is quite literally a different beast compared to his 2018 Ryder Cup appearance. DeChambeau looks certain to qualify and he’ll be wanting to make amends for three straight defeats last time at Le Golf National, but he won’t be doing it alongside Brooks Koepka, that’s for sure.

Brooks Koepka

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 4 Loss – 3 Half – 1

Koepka has the mentality that Steve Stricker will be asking the rest of his team to embody. He’s confident, brazen and thinks he’s going to win every time he steps onto the golf course. He’s had his injury troubles this year, but, with a win in February, is as confident as ever.

Justin Thomas

Ryder Cup match record: Won – 4 Loss – 1 Half - 0

Justin Thomas is a class act. He was responsible for four of team USA’s 10.5 points in 2018 and will be a danger man again back on home soil for the first time. He’s won no less than four times since the last Ryder Cup and will be a player Team Europe will be hoping has a quiet tournament.

Xander Schauffele

Ryder Cup match record: Rookie

The ‘X-man’ is clinging onto the final automatic qualification spot, but only just. Behind him, Jordan Spieth is hot on his heels and could bump him out if he continues his sensational return to form. For Schauffele, a cool-headed player with such consistency to his game, you’d have to think he would be one of Stricker’s six picks, even if he doesn’t automatically make it.