search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe secret to Bryson DeChambeau's power off the tee

Lessons

PATH TO VICTORY

The secret to Bryson DeChambeau's power off the tee

By Cameron Adam08 March, 2021
Bryson DeChambeau Power Driving PGA Tour Path to Victory Arnold Palmer Invitational Golf Tips
Bryson Dechambeau Cover

When Bryson Dechambeau addresses the ball, he looks rigid and tense. These aren't usually characteristics of a big hitter. And yet, he is one of the longest drivers of the ball on the PGA Tour. 

So where does he get his power from?

A lot has been said about the 27 year old's workout regimes, and there is no doubt they have contributed to his gains off the tee. But without good technique, muscle is useless. 

• Collin Morikawa's 'imperfect' grip

• Patrick Reed - Swing Analysis

Dechambeau's arms, below, are locked in position at address. When he takes the club away, he creates very little wrist hinge. 

Bryson Arms 3

Instead, he turns his hips as much as possible, below, and the right leg begins to straighten. He maintains some bend in the knee, but the straightening of the right leg allows him to create more hip turn. 

Bryson Wrist Hinge 3

If you have very little wrist hinge, you need a tremendous amount of upper body rotation to square the face. This is another source of his power. He turns his hips as much as possible, below, and the upper body unwinds like a coiled spring.  

Bryson Uncoil

So we have hip turn, fast upper body rotation, and a man who wants to take the cover off the ball. But how does he keep it in the fairway?

• Si Woo Kim - Swing Analysis

• Brooks Koepka's bowed left wrist

The lack of wrist hinge means that the clubface will be stable throughout the swing. If you can use the upper body to square the clubface, you don't need to manipulate the club with your hands during the downswing.  

This isn't an accident. DeChambeau is a deep thinker and incorporated this into his swing for that very reason. And it's working nicely.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Related Articles - Power

Related Articles - Driving

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Path to Victory

Related Articles - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Related Articles - Golf Tips

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals Tiger Woods is "doing better"
Webb Simpson: 'I don't have time to follow Bryson's path'
WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes impossible shot at Sawgrass
PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy has no plans to change either caddie or coach

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow