The Senior Open Presented by Rolex: Preview, betting tips & how to watch

By Lewis Fraser20 July, 2022
Senior Open Preview

This week, it’s the fifth and final men’s senior major championship of the year, and it’s all taking place in central Scotland.

The King’s Course at Gleneagles will play host to some of the best male players over the age of 50 this weekend, with plenty of star names teeing it up in the home of golf.

Fans will have the chance to get up close to some of the legends of the past at Gleneagles. As you might expect, 11-time senior major champion Bernhard Langer features heavily in the list of past champions, with four of these titles to his name.

There’s also plenty of home interest here, with Paul Lawrie, Sandy Lyle and Colin Montgomerie amongst plenty of Scots in the field. That’s not to mention crowd favourites Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Duval, and Michael Campbell. 

Padraig Harrington will also be making his debut at the Senior Open, and will certainly be a man to watch out for this week.

With that being said, let’s take a look at all the details ahead of the week...

The Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex details

Course: The King’s Course, Gleneagles

Course Stats: Par 70, 6,859 yards

Defending Champion: Stephen Dodd

The Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex betting tips

Here’s who the bookmakers fancy to get their hands on silverware come Sunday afternoon...

Steven Alker 11/2

Padraig Harrington 6/1

Miguel Angel Jimenez 10/1

Jerry Kelly 11/1

Ernie Els 12/1

Bernhard Langer 18/1

Alex Cejka 25/1

Paul Broadhurst 25/1

Paul Lawrie 25/1

Retief Goosen 25/1

The bunkered Bet: 

Bernhard Langer:

No surprise here. The German is a mainstay of the senior circuit and doesn’t have 11 senior major titles without good reason. This year, he’s been one of the best off-the-tee on the senior circuit, and been pretty handy on the greens, too.

Odds available in the week of the tournament and are correct at time of publication. Always gamble responsibly. 

The Senior Open Presented by Rolex: How to watch

The coverage will be on Sky Sports Golf, from Thursday through to Sunday. On Thursday and Friday, TV coverage will get underway at 12 noon. Over the weekend, it’s a 1.30pm start.

If you fancy taking in the action first hand, tickets are still available here, and here’s when players are getting underway.

The Big Bag Trail raises £126,000 in charity auction
New study reveals remarkable impact of iGolf scheme
Fellow pros slam Henrik Stenson over LIV switch
Henrik Stenson issues statement following Ryder Cup 'sacking'
