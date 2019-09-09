search
HomeGolf NewsThe silver lining for Robert MacIntyre after latest near-miss

Golf News

The silver lining for Robert MacIntyre after latest near-miss

By Michael McEwan09 September, 2019
He may have come up just short in his latest bid to win a maiden European Tour title but Robert MacIntyre can console himself this morning with the news that he has broken into the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time.

The Oban ace posted his third runner-up finish of his rookie season on the tour when he finished one shy of Paul Casey in the Porsche European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course in Germany.

MacIntyre, 23, had held a four-shot lead at halfway but a disappointing 74 on Saturday derailed his title bid. He rallied with a 68 on the final day but to no avail as Ryder Cup star Casey pulled away to take the win.

• Fellow pro roasts Kuchar over latest controversy

• Club has crafty way of attracting new members

Afterwards, the Scot admitted he was disappointed not to come away with the spoils.

REVIEWED - TAYLORMADE'S NEW P790 IRONS

“It just wasn’t to be,” he said. “It’s a learning experience again, it’s my third second place this year. We’re getting closer and closer but can’t seem to get over that line yet.”

• Solheim Cup: Where and when to watch on TV

However, that’s the bad news. The good news is that he has jumped 18 places on the world rankings from 113th to 95th – the first time that he’s broken the top 100.

• "Augusta of Scotland" threatened with closure

Having been 247th on the rankings at the start of the year, he’s now only ten places behind Russell Knox in the fight to be the top Scot.

He has also jumped to 13th on the Race to Dubai.

