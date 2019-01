Joaquin Niemann

After turning pro following the Masters, the 20-year-old Chilean quickly adjusted to the PGA Tour by finishing sixth at the Valero Texas Open two weeks later. A further three top tens followed in his next seven starts to wrap up his card for the 2019 season and, if his quick start to pro life in 2018 is anything to go by, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him to enter the winner’s circle in 2019.