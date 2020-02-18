The story behind the official Augusta National song…

You know something’s a big deal when somebody writes a song about it.
Case in point: The Masters.
The first men’s major championship of the season has long been a source of intrigue and fascination among golfers, with its vivid colours, immaculate golf course and quirky traditions.
So, it’s perhaps no surprise that one enterprising performer decided to immortalise it in music.
That man was Dave Loggins – cousin of Kenny – who visited Augusta National Golf Club in 1980.
So inspired was he by the experience that the former insurance salesman returned home and started to investigate the club, its course, its customs and former champions in more detail.
That, in turn, inspired his song ‘Augusta’, which was picked up by CBS and used on its Masters telecast in 1981.
You probably recognise this version…
However, Loggins has performed another version of the song which features vocals.
Check it out…
Here are the lyrics (which, incidentally, were modified in 2001 to include a reference to Tiger Woods)...
--
Augusta
Well, it’s springtime in the valley on Magnolia Lane
It’s the Augusta National and the master of the game
Who’ll wear that green coat on Sunday afternoon
Who’ll walk that eighteenth fairway singing this tune
Augusta...your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Augusta...it’s you that I love
And it’s you that I’ll miss when I’m gone.
It’s Watson, Byron Nelson, Demaret, Player and Snead
It’s Amen Corner and it’s Hogan’s perfect swing
It’s Sarazen’s double eagle at the fifteenth in Thirty-Five
And the spirit of a Tiger that keeps it alive
Augusta...your dogwoods and pines
They play on my mind like a song
Augusta...it’s you that I love
And it’s you that I miss when I’m gone.
It’s the legions of Arnie’s army and the Golden Bear’s throngs
And the wooden-shafted legend of Bobby Jone.