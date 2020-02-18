The story behind the official Augusta National song…

You know something’s a big deal when somebody writes a song about it.



Case in point: The Masters.

The first men’s major championship of the season has long been a source of intrigue and fascination among golfers, with its vivid colours, immaculate golf course and quirky traditions.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that one enterprising performer decided to immortalise it in music.

That man was Dave Loggins – cousin of Kenny – who visited Augusta National Golf Club in 1980.



• Watson leads tributes to golf great Wright

• Glasgow golfers make last-ditch plea to save munis

• WATCH - Tour pro TOPS his drive at Riviera

So inspired was he by the experience that the former insurance salesman returned home and started to investigate the club, its course, its customs and former champions in more detail.

That, in turn, inspired his song ‘Augusta’, which was picked up by CBS and used on its Masters telecast in 1981.

You probably recognise this version…

• Tour pro takes SIX shots to escape bunker

• Can you identify the Masked Golfers?

However, Loggins has performed another version of the song which features vocals.

Check it out…

Here are the lyrics (which, incidentally, were modified in 2001 to include a reference to Tiger Woods)...

--



Augusta

Well, it’s springtime in the valley on Magnolia Lane

It’s the Augusta National and the master of the game

Who’ll wear that green coat on Sunday afternoon

Who’ll walk that eighteenth fairway singing this tune

Augusta...your dogwoods and pines

They play on my mind like a song

Augusta...it’s you that I love

And it’s you that I’ll miss when I’m gone.

It’s Watson, Byron Nelson, Demaret, Player and Snead

It’s Amen Corner and it’s Hogan’s perfect swing

It’s Sarazen’s double eagle at the fifteenth in Thirty-Five

And the spirit of a Tiger that keeps it alive

Augusta...your dogwoods and pines

They play on my mind like a song

Augusta...it’s you that I love

And it’s you that I miss when I’m gone.

It’s the legions of Arnie’s army and the Golden Bear’s throngs

And the wooden-shafted legend of Bobby Jone.