Golf News

The story behind this US Open graphic will blow your mind

By Michael McEwan14 June, 2019
Pebble Greens At St Andrews

You may have heard the US Open commentators make reference to the size of the greens at Pebble Beach.

The California course's putting surfaces are amongst the smallest in professional golf, averaging just 3,500 square feet. 

To put that into context, the team at American host broadcaster FOX Sports created this cool graphic

It shows that you could fit the first 12 greens at Pebble Beach inside one of the double greens on the Old Course at St Andrews - the 5th / 13th - and still have room to spare. 

Crazy!

