The story behind this US Open graphic will blow your mind

You may have heard the US Open commentators make reference to the size of the greens at Pebble Beach.

The California course's putting surfaces are amongst the smallest in professional golf, averaging just 3,500 square feet.

To put that into context, the team at American host broadcaster FOX Sports created this cool graphic

• Spieth branded a "douche" for caddie criticism

• Mickelson suffers embarrassment in first round

The 1st 12 greens at Pebble Beach fit within one green (the 5th/13th double green) at St Andrews pic.twitter.com/btgvmhTB1X — GreenJacketAuctions (@BidGreenJacket) June 13, 2019

• Pro takes ELEVEN at 18th in Round 1



It shows that you could fit the first 12 greens at Pebble Beach inside one of the double greens on the Old Course at St Andrews - the 5th / 13th - and still have room to spare.

Crazy!