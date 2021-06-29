search
The Stretch

The top 10 coolest trophies in golf

By Michael McEwan29 June, 2021
trophies Major Championships Tour News Lists Fun stuff
From the grassroots to the very top of the professional game, golf is full of weird and wonderful trophies.

Over the next few pages, our man Michael McEwan counts down his ten favourites. Some, you'll have seen before; others, you'll probably be seeing for the first time.

Remember: this is a purely subjective list. Beauty, after all, is in the eye of the beholder, so get in touch with us on Twitter - @BunkeredOnline - to tell us about your own favourites.

Hit the NEXT button below to start the countdown...

