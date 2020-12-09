The top 5 early picks for the 2021 PLAYERS Championship

With a rollercoaster 2020 almost in the books, it’s time to look ahead to (hopefully) a better and more stable year in 2021.

Naturally, the return of the ‘traditional’ men’s major championship schedule will be foremost in the thoughts of most golf fans: the Masters in April, the US PGA in May, the US Open in June and the Open, cancelled this year because of the pandemic, rounding things out in July.

However, there’s a huge tournament taking place before that, with the PLAYERS Championship – abandoned after only one round in 2020 as the full impact of COVID-19 hit the global tours – taking place in March at TPC Sawgrass.

It’s always one of the most keenly anticipated events of the year and, if you’re fond of a flutter, a great opportunity to try and make some money.

