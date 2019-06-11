The Toptracer range revolution continues

Forthview Golf Range, Falkirk, has become the 50th facility in the UK to join the Toptracer Range revolution.



This technology is revolutionising the traditional trip to the range thanks to its amazing features and games.



Toptracer Range is a golf ball tracking system that uses a minimum of two sensors/cameras in combination with state of the art analysis software to detect your shots.

Your shots are tracked and made available to you on the touch screens in real time. There is a host of modes and games, suited for all ages and levels of experience, for you to choose from.



You can simply use the launch monitor function to track your shots, or you can choose to play on a selection of golf courses from across the globe and even compete in games and challenges such as long drive and closest to the pin.



Turning practice into fun for all the family, Toptracer Range has swiftly become a firm favourite at venues throughout the UK – a fact highlighted by the company’s latest milestone.

Commenting on the completion of the installation at Forthview Golf Range, Toptracer’s European General Manager, Paul Williams, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have reached our landmark 50th installation in the UK which highlights just how popular our product has become for golfers of all ages and standards.



He added: “The momentum is definitely showing no signs of slowing down as more and more people experience the difference that our technology can make to their local driving range. We can’t wait to see more facilities across the country using Toptracer Range technology in the near future.”

The first installation of Toptracer Range (then, Protracer) took place at New Malden (World of Golf) in 2012. A series of test sites followed when TopGolf purchased Protracer, from which, the company officially began to roll out its new Toptracer range technology to facilities globally.

Since January 2018, 43 golf facilities in the UK have installed Toptracer Range technology, including Mearns Castle Golf Academy and the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre.