The Toughest Masters Quiz Ever

The Stretch

By bunkered.co.uk08 April, 2019
Quiz The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket
August National 16Th

It’s Masters week- WOOHOO!

To help get you in the mood for the action getting underway on Thursday, why not have a go at this quiz of ours. You've got 10 minutes to name all previous winners of the first men's major of the season.

That's right: Every. Last. One.

Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.

