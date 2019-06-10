search
The Toughest US Open Quiz - EVER!

The Toughest US Open Quiz - EVER!

By bunkered.co.uk10 June, 2019
The US Open is regarded as the toughest test in golf but that's wrong - THIS is the toughest test in golf!

Ahead of this week's tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, we want to see how much you know about the third men's major of the season.

Here's the deal: we're giving you ten minutes to name as many US Open champions (post WW2) as you can.

• US Open - Latest bookies' odds

• US Open - Where to watch on British TV

Simply type in the player's surname and see how you get on.

Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.

GOOD LUCK!

