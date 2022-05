It's an event we all look forward to every two years – the biennial titanic clash between Europe and the US.

For nearly a century the two teams have gone toe-to-toe on both sides of the Atlantic, and some have used it to write themselves into the history books.

Whether it’s global superstars or lesser-heralded heroes, the Ryder Cup has thrown up more than its fair share of icons.

But who would make an ultimate European team? Hit NEXT to find out...