search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe ultimate Open Championship quiz!

The Stretch

The ultimate Open Championship quiz!

By bunkered.co.uk10 July, 2019
The Open 2019 The Open Quizzes Royal Portrush Major Championships Claret Jug R&A
Open Flag

The 148th edition of the Open Championship is upon us.

For the first time since 1951, and only the second time in its history, Royal Portrush will play host to the battle for the Claret Jug.

To help get you in the mood, we've created what we think it the ultimate Open quiz.

We're looking for you to name every single Open champion since World World 2. To help jog your memory, we've given you the countries each player is from.

You've got 12 minutes to get as many as you can.

Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.

Ready? Let's go.

FURTHER READING

• The Open: The field as it stands

• Open champ to pocket record prize money

• The Open: Where and when to watch it on TV

• John Daly withdraws from 2019 Open

• R&A makes major change to this year's Open

Golf News

Bernd Wiesberger the man to beat at Renaissance
Scottish Open - Final round tee times
Tour pro fumes at caddie in Twitter rant
The difference between Scottish and US golf fans in one hilarious tweet
Bob MacIntyre: The Oban lad with the Open goal

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Get more width in your backswing
Watch
play button
Increase your shaft lean for more consistency
Watch
play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Create more power with your wrists
Watch
See all videos right arrow