The ultimate Open Championship quiz!

The 148th edition of the Open Championship is upon us.



For the first time since 1951, and only the second time in its history, Royal Portrush will play host to the battle for the Claret Jug.



To help get you in the mood, we've created what we think it the ultimate Open quiz.

We're looking for you to name every single Open champion since World World 2. To help jog your memory, we've given you the countries each player is from.



You've got 12 minutes to get as many as you can.



Give it a go and make sure to share your winning score with all of your friends on social media. Unless you do rubbish. In which case, just share the link.



Ready? Let's go.



