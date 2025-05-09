Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Johnny Keefer is at home in San Antonio when an unusual email hits his inbox.

Inside, addressed to the 24-year-old from the PGA of America, lies his invitation to next week’s PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

“I think anyone in my position would be shocked,” he tells bunkered.co.uk. “I was a mixed bag of emotions. Shocked, excited, it’s just hard to describe.”

Keefer, who grew up in Baltimore, is arguably the unlikeliest qualifier in this year’s battle for the Wanamaker trophy.

In fact, it was only last Wednesday that he learned he would be about to embark on his first major championship experience.

At the Korn Ferry Tour’s Tulum Championship, Keefer was paired with a PGA of America staff member in the event’s Pro-Am. ‘Hopefully, I’ll see you at Quail Hollow,’ the man said.

“I turned to my caddie and asked, ‘why Quail Hollow?’ That’s when he said the PGA Championship is there next week,” Keefer explains. “So, I asked him again.

“He then explained that the top 100 [in the official world golf rankings] usually get in, so I had no clue really. Now we’re here I’m ready to tee it up against the best in the world.”

• The Major Burden: Shaun Micheel and the 2003 PGA Championship

• Victor Dubuisson: ‘I was tired of pro golf – now I have a different life’

Keefer is currently ranked world No.93, which guaranteed his place at the famed North Carolina country club. And, make no mistake, he is one of the hottest players in the world.

Less than 12 months ago, Keefer was a Baylor University student set to play his final college event – the NCAA Championship at Omni La Costa, in Carlsbad.

It was there that he finished T11 to move to No. 25 on the PGA Tour University rankings, earning himself the final PGA Tour Americas card.

Whilst in Canada for the summer, Keefer made ten starts, winning once, finishing second four times and inside the top six on another four occasions.

He had only just graduated, but his next didn’t require a mortarboard. Since moving to the Korn Ferry Tour, he has four top sixes, including last month’s Veritex Bank Championship win.

“It’s been tough,” Keefer says despite the success. “Anytime you’re trying to figure out how to travel and how your body reacts on the road is a learning adjustment.”

Expectedly, it’s been a year of change, albeit he can rely on one familiarity.

“I mean, home life hasn’t changed; I still live with my parents,” he says. “The only thing that has changed is I’m not at college.

“I try to talk to friends, play golf, do all my regular stuff. And last year, I had everything figured out for me at college, they do all the travel and accommodation for us. It’s just show up to your tee time on time. Now, it’s completely different.

“It’s been quick going from Canada, down through South America and Korn Ferry to some events in the States. A little hectic but a good hectic. Anyone would love the opportunities I’ve been given.”

• Phil Mickelson could make yet more PGA Championship history

• Two past champions to skip PGA Championship

His next opportunity is a first ever trip to Quail Hollow. It’s been a culmination of carding 17 rounds of 64 or better in the last year. For context, Scottie Scheffler has 11, and Rory McIlroy just three.

Now, he wants to go head-to-head with the world No.1 and two at the weekend.

“Seeing Scottie shoot 31-under-par at the CJ Cup is really impressive and Rory complete the grand slam, but the level of competition is there on any tour.

“Playing with them would be great, I mean, I want to play with the guys who head out late on Saturday and Sunday.”

Surely, though, Keefer has some nerves?

“I won’t really know until I show up, but it’s a nervous excitement to compete.

“Guys on the Korn Ferry rarely get these chances, so I’ll embrace it all early in the week and when Thursday comes that’s competition time.”

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.