The very best 9-hole golf courses in Scotland

Short on time but determined to grab your clubs and get out on the course?

Nine-hole golf is the answer.

Roughly one in every five courses in Scotland is a nine-hole layout and, whilst they are only half the size of conventional tracks, they lack absolutely nothing in terms of enjoyment, attraction and challenge. They are, in fact, a great way to play lots of different courses and see a variety of places. The great value they offer is just another part of their appeal.

Over the next few pages, we've handpicked some of the top nine-hole courses in the country.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started.