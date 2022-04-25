search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe very best 9-hole golf courses in Scotland

The Stretch

The very best 9-hole golf courses in Scotland

By bunkered.co.uk17 April, 2022
Nine-hole golf golf courses Golf In Scotland Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Nine Hole Courses Main

Short on time but determined to grab your clubs and get out on the course?

Nine-hole golf is the answer.

Roughly one in every five courses in Scotland is a nine-hole layout and, whilst they are only half the size of conventional tracks, they lack absolutely nothing in terms of enjoyment, attraction and challenge. They are, in fact, a great way to play lots of different courses and see a variety of places. The great value they offer is just another part of their appeal.

Over the next few pages, we've handpicked some of the top nine-hole courses in the country.

Hit the NEXT button below to get started.

Prev Next

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - golf courses

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - Amateur Golf

Related Articles - grassroots golf

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?
Drivers
play button
The most powerful PING irons ever? | PING i525 review
Ping
play button
I'll be using the Vokey SM9 wedges... and you should too
Titleist
play button
The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!
Cobra
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

PGA Tour legend reveals what annoys him on the course
“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale
Huge Open Championship record set to be smashed
Phil Mickelson on verge of comeback
Trump course to stage $50million LIV Golf finale

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Stop hooking the ball with a weaker grip
Watch
play button
A more upright posture for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Control your rhythm and tempo
Watch
See all videos right arrow