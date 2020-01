The 'King of Golf Twitter' (no, not you Max Homa) turns 29 today.

If you haven't already noticed, we're pretty big fans of two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell. As well as being somewhat handy with a golf club in his hand, he's also bloody hilarious with his mobile phone at his fingertips.

To celebrate his birthday, we've delved deep into his Twitter account and picked out our favourite tweets of his from the past year.

In the meantime, click the Next button below to get started.