search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThe very best of Eddie Pepperell's Twitter account

The Stretch

The very best of Eddie Pepperell's Twitter account

By bunkered.co.uk22 January, 2019
Eddie Pepperell funny Lists European Tour British Masters qatar masters Twitter Happy Birthday
Pepperell On Twitter

Here at bunkered, it's fair to say we like Eddie Pepperell.

As well as being a bloody excellent golfer, the Englishman is also one of the smartest and funniest guys on tour. Anyone who has ever read his blog - get it here - knows just how smart he is, whilst his Twitter account is regularly laugh-out-loud funny.

To celebrate the two-time European Tour winner turning 28 today, we've gone back through his account and picked out his best tweets from the past year.

We should probably warn you about bad language and "content that some people might find offensive" but, if you follow Eddie already, you already know what to expect. And if you don't follow him, you should.

Click the Next button below to get started.

Prev Next

Related Articles - Eddie Pepperell

Related Articles - funny

Related Articles - Lists

Related Articles - European Tour

Related Articles - British Masters

Related Articles - qatar masters

Related Articles - Twitter

Golf News

One of Augusta National's toughest holes just got tougher
WATCH - Pro putts for eagle; walks off with double-bogey
“It would be awesome” – Patrick Reed targets big goal
Aussie pro defends himself against "cheating" accusations
Early-bird tickets for Scottish Golf Show on-sale NOW!

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
Review: Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick tips with Denis Pugh and Peter Barber See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
The correct grip pressure
Watch
play button
A simple drill to increase your shoulder turn
Callaway
play button
A lesson for cack-handed golfers
Watch
See all videos right arrow