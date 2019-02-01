The very best of Eddie Pepperell's Twitter account

Here at bunkered, it's fair to say we like Eddie Pepperell.

As well as being a bloody excellent golfer, the Englishman is also one of the smartest and funniest guys on tour. Anyone who has ever read his blog - get it here - knows just how smart he is, whilst his Twitter account is regularly laugh-out-loud funny.



To celebrate the two-time European Tour winner turning 28 today, we've gone back through his account and picked out his best tweets from the past year.



We should probably warn you about bad language and "content that some people might find offensive" but, if you follow Eddie already, you already know what to expect. And if you don't follow him, you should.

