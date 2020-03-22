The very best par-3s in Ireland

There’s a good reason Irish eyes are always smiling.

Home to over 300 golf courses, including a reported one-third of the world’s entire collection of links, the Emerald Isle is a golfer’s paradise.

Naturally, amongst its many internationally-acclaimed layouts, there are some simply stupendous par-3s that are fun to play, challenging to score on and visually spectacular.

Over the next few pages, we’ve hand-picked some of the very best short holes that the island of Ireland has to offer. Does you favourite get a mention? Likewise, are there are that we’ve missed? There’s only one way to find out.

