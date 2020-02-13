The very best par-3s in Scotland

Everybody loves a good short hole, don’t they?

Whilst pulling out the driver and giving it a right good rip is always fun, there’s a lot to be said for the challenge and opportunity to get creative that the best par-3s pose.

Naturally, as the birthplace of the game, Scotland has some of the finest par-3s in the world… and they’re not all confined to the big-name courses, either.

Over the next few pages, we run the rule over our favourites. How many have you played? And are there any that we’ve missed?

