search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThere's no place like home for post-COVID recovery

Blog

BLOG

There's no place like home for post-COVID recovery

By Bryce Ritchie16 July, 2020
Blog Opinion Scottish news Golf In Scotland travel COVID-19 coronavirus
St Andrews Aerial

The coronavirus lockdown on March 23 brought the golf industry in Scotland to its knees – but there is a route to recovery. And it starts at home.

Domestically, some golfers opted not to renew their memberships due to their course being closed in late March, presumably not realising that doing so could lead to their course being closed for good.

The overwhelming majority of members, however, opted to maintain their membership to support their club through unprecedented times.

The Government-issued restrictions also meant that, for a number of months, domestic visitor revenue was impossible. Compounding matters, the rapid global spread of COVID-19 also shut down international travel, slamming the door on the lucrative in-bound American market.

• Scots golfer to play 26 rounds in FIVE DAYS

• BAME groups feel 'unwelcome' at golf clubs

For golf clubs across the country, the pandemic has impacted every one of their key revenue streams, pushing many of them towards a cliff edge.

But as with any crisis, there is a solution. And, in this instance, you don’t need to look far to find it.

An interview published in yesterday’s The Courier newspaper with PSP Media Group commercial director, Tom Lovering, shone a light on ways in which the industry can, and will, survive.

Asked how Scottish golf could come out the other side of COVID-19 in good health, Lovering said clubs had to start by “focusing on the short-term recovery and on the domestic market - we need to rebuild foundations over the coming months”.

What COVID-19 has done is to give the golf industry an opportunity to hit the reset switch. That’s not necessarily a bad thing.

• This Tiger Woods stat will blow your mind

Crail Golf Society, an established, popular venue that relies heavily on American visitor income, recently gave its members the opportunity to ‘Host A Guest (or three)’ as a way to recover some lost revenue. “We need the support of members at this time to help us through a difficult period,” said club captain Jim McArthur in an email to the membership. 

Put simply, members are a club’s foundations and their friends are the building blocks. In tough times, as Lovering says, it is the domestic market that will, undoubtedly, provide the best route to recovery.

“Over the next six months, we need to recognise that valuable market closer to home and not take it for granted,” says Lovering, who has a quarter-century of experience working in the golf industry in Scotland. “We must encourage these golfers to play more in Scotland and we must encourage golfing staycations.

• REVEALED: The very best Par-3s in Scotland

“September, October and November are traditionally months that golfers may want to visit other parts of the world to get their golf fix, namely Spain, Portugal and Turkey. These same golfers will be looking for somewhere to take their golf holidays and Scotland is the perfect destination for that.”

It’s a simple ask: play more golf at home and, together, we can rebuild the home of golf.

That, surely, is something is a message we can all rally behind.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Blog

Related Articles - Opinion

Related Articles - Scottish news

Related Articles - Golf In Scotland

Related Articles - travel

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
The one swing thought EVERY golfer needs
lessons
play button
FOOTJOY PRO|SL CARBON vs ECCO S-THREE - Are these the best spikeless golf shoes money can buy?
FootJoy
play button
A simple way to get better rhythm in your golf swing
lessons
play button
This drill will fix your backswing... INSTANTLY!
lessons
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Birdie blitz blasts David Law into British Masters lead
Want a personalised video message from a tour pro? Here's how...
The R&A pledges financial support for renowned Faldo Series
History made at Dumbarnie Links... just weeks after opening!
New-look Eddie Pepperell feels "amazing" after lockdown diet

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
A flatter swing plane will help cure your slice
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway on the correct plane
Watch
See all videos right arrow