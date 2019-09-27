search
Golf News

There's something very weird about this week's LPGA event

By Michael McEwan27 September, 2019
Indy Women in Tech Championship LPGA Brickyard Crossing Golf Club Indy 500 Indianapolis women's golf Pete Dye
Indy Women In Tech Championship

It’s getting to that time of the year where the season are starting to wind to a close. But on the LPGA this week, things are revving up.

The Indy Women in Tech Championship is currently taking place in Indianapolis and, as well as being one of the final events of the year – there are only five more before the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship – it’s also one of the most unique.

That’s because of its host venue.

Brickyard Crossing is not your typical golf course. How could it be when four of its holes are contained within the spectacular Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Also known as ‘The Brickyard’, hence the golf course name, the huge, sprawling venue is the host of the annual Indy 500 – the world’s oldest major car race.

Brickyard Crossing 2
Brickyard Crossing Golf Club Aerial

When it opened in 1929, the Brickyard Crossing was originally called the Speedway Golf Course and was a 27-hole complex, with 18 holes outside the track and nine inside.

It stayed that way for over 60 years until a major reconstruction in 1993 saw acclaimed golf course architect Pete Dye redesigned the layout. He converted the old set-up into an 18-hole championship course, with 14 holes outside the track and four – holes seven to ten – placed inside.

The original course had a pretty impressive championship pedigree, having hosted nine editions of the 500 Festival Open on the PGA Tour in the 1960s and well as a LPGA tournament equivalent in 1968.

That trend has continued since the redesign, with Brickyard Crossing hosting the Comfort Classic on the PGA Tour Champions from 1994 until 2000. Since 2017, the Indy Women in Tech Championship has been played there, with the course re-sequenced to create the drama of having the final four holes being the four contained within the track.

All in all, pretty minted.

