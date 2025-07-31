Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

The conclusion of the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl will mean major season is done for another year.

Yes, we’re gutted, too.

But all eyes will soon be on 2026 and the incredible group of women’s major venues that fans can start getting excited about.

Here are the five venues that will host the biggest championships next year…

• These are the four men’s major venues for 2026

• AIG Women’s Open announces first-time venue for 2027

Chevron Championship – The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas

Just as the men’s major season always gets underway at Augusta, the women’s major season tees off at The Club at Carlton Woods, in Texas. It only moved to the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course in 2021, however, after the tournament was renamed The Chevron Championship. A long, demanding test to get players in championship mood.

US Women’s Open – Riviera Country Club, California

One of California’s most revered layouts will host the US Women’s Open for the first time in June. Riviera annually hosts the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational, but wildfires forced the Signature Event to relocate in 2025. It will make a welcome return to TV screens next year when Sweden’s Maja Stark defends her title at the Pacific Palisades venue.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Hazeltine National, Minnesota

This one will be familiar to Ryder Cup fans, particularly those from the US, who watched the home side run out 17-11 winners over Europe in 2016. The women’s PGA always delivers on venues, and the renowned Hazeltine only bolsters that reputation, marking a return to the championship for the first time since 1977.

• Ernie Els calls for The Open to return to Scottish venue

• The Open: Which courses are on the rota?

The Amundi Evian Championship – Evian Resort Golf Club, France

A second women’s major played at the same site each year and for good reason. Located in the heart of the French Alps, the Evian Resort is a favourite among both players and fans. It’s hosted the championship since its inception and, at an average of 480m above sea level, offers stunning views over the nearby Lake Geneva.

AIG Women’s Open – Royal Lytham & St Annes, England

And finally, the women’s major season will wrap up in Lancashire at a prestigious Open venue. Founded in 1886, Royal Lytham & St Annes has hosted The Open 11 times and the women’s renewal five times. Home hero Georgia Hall won on the last visit to the seaside venue in 2018, when she demonstrated how accurate players need to be to conquer it.

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.