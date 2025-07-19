Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Just like that, all eyes are beginning to turn to the major venues for 2026.

Four months and four tournaments later, the marquee championships of 2025 have passed us by – but what a year.

With the awarding of the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush, it’s time to wait another NINE months to see Scottie Scheffler and co. battle it out on the biggest stage.

So, why not get excited about that prospect already and take a look at the next quartet.

The Masters – Augusta National

Of course, the opening men’s major of the year takes place at the iconic Augusta National Golf Club, in Atlanta, Georgia. It’s played host to the Masters since 1934 and, when it returns next April, a certain Rory McIlroy will defend his title. It took the Northern Irishman 17 attempts to break into the Green Jacket, but will he slip into another?

PGA Championship – Aronimink Golf Club

A storied course on the outskirts of Philadelphia will set the stage for the PGA Championship in 2026. The Newtown Square venue will host the Wanamaker trophy for only the second time in its history. The first was all the way back in 1962, when Gary Player claimed the first of his two PGA Championship titles. Established in 1896, it was designed by Scot Donald Ross before Gil Hanse restored it in 2018.

US Open – Shinnecock Hills

Major championship golf will then return to the Big Apple, as more carnage awaits at the 126th staging of the US Open. Shinnecock Hills, in Southampton, New York, was selected for the third men’s major of the year, and JJ Spaun will defend his crown there. Brooks Koepka won the event on its last visit here in 2018, while next year will mark its sixth championship.

The Open – Royal Birkdale

A tough one to think about, as this will – once again – be the final men’s major of the year. And it will most definitely creep up on us. Anyway, the famous links at Royal Birkdale, in Southport, England, will host this prestigious championship for a tenth time. Jordan Spieth was the last Open champ to tame the golden track in 2017.