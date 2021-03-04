search
These big-name tour pros want green books banned

Golf News

These big-name tour pros want green books banned

By Ryan Crombie02 March, 2021
A pair of big-name pros have called on the game's governing bodies to outlaw green books on tour.

Speaking at the WGC-Workday Championship last week, world No.2 Jon Rahm voiced concerns over players using green books, which he claims are taking the skill away from the game.

“I don't think they should be allowed,” said the Spaniard. “That's my opinion. I think being able to read a green, read a break and understand the green is a talent. It's a skill that can be developed and, by just giving you the information, they're taking that away from the game.

“I don't look at them because I'm a 'feel' player. I trust what I see. If I have a question, I'll ask my caddie and he might look at it if we're in doubt.”

Seven-time European Tour winner Luke Donald was quick to rally behind Rahm on social media, pointing towards their impact on the pace of play.

“Agreed, green reading is a skill, ban them,” said the former world No.1 on Twitter. “Please don’t allow rangefinders on the PGA Tour either – both things only slow down pace of play.”

The 43-year-old’s comments on the use of rangefinders come following the PGA of America’s decision to permit the use of distance-measuring devices at this year’s US PGA Championship.

The move by the governing body was take, in part, to combat slow play. However, Donald believes it will have the opposite effect.

“A rangefinder is just an extra step,” added Donald. "In events, we still need front number, numbers to certain ridges, numbers over a bunker, how many extra paces is it to carry on line to a left pin. We’ll continue to do all that as per usual, then grab our range finders for confirmation.”

Rahm and Donald are not the first players to encourage the governing bodies to discourage the use of green books.

“The tour green books should be banned,” said 12-time European Tour winner Ian Poulter in 2017.

“No-one on tour got a tour card because of those books. The art of putting has been lost. If you can’t read a green, that’s your fault."

