“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale

Earlier this week the LIV Golf Invitational Series confirmed its $50 million season finale will take place at Trump National Doral Miami.

LIV chief executive Greg Norman said hosting the lucrative team event will “add another piece of history to this famed destination”.

After the news broke, social media gave its reaction to the news – with the vast sum of money on offer the main topic of conversation.

Golf journalist Robert Lusetich claimed the venture is “baiting players” into signing up for the breakaway league.

Trump Doral will host the LIV Golf Invitational Series season-ending Team Championship, October 27-30. 4 days, 4 rounds, match play knockout with 12 teams. $50 million total purse.



The Saudis are not going away. This tour will happen, and they're baiting players to jump ship. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) April 25, 2022

However, others reacted more positively to the news...



This will make for better golf. The PGA is a boring joke of a travelling circus. — Derek Sutton (@DerekSu63205611) April 25, 2022

Good, the tour is boring, 4 majors only thing watchable, yes I know they aren't run by the tour, probably why they're still watchable. — Mike Telander (@telanm01) April 25, 2022

The Blue Monster course will stage the seeded, four-day, four-round, matchplay knock-out event featuring 12 teams, each of whom will compete for a share of the eye-popping $50million prize fund.

The first-place team will walk away with $16million, followed by $10million for second, and $8million for third.

Each player on the team will receive a 25% cut of earnings.



The Team Championship, taking place opposite the WGC-HSBC Golf Champions from October 27-30, will be the eighth and final event on the debut LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.