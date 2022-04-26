search
HomeGolf News"They're baiting players": Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale

Golf News

“They’re baiting players”: Twitter reacts to $50m LIV finale

By Jamie Hall26 April, 2022
LIV Golf Invitational Series Greg Norman Social media Saudi Golf League Tour News donald trump
Greg Norman Liv Golf Investments

Earlier this week the LIV Golf Invitational Series confirmed its $50 million season finale will take place at Trump National Doral Miami. 

LIV chief executive Greg Norman said hosting the lucrative team event will “add another piece of history to this famed destination”. 

After the news broke, social media gave its reaction to the news – with the vast sum of money on offer the main topic of conversation. 

• Trump course to stage LIV finale

• Top-100 players on brink of breakaway

Golf journalist Robert Lusetich claimed the venture is “baiting players” into signing up for the breakaway league. 

However, others reacted more positively to the news... 

The Blue Monster course will stage the seeded, four-day, four-round, matchplay knock-out event featuring 12 teams, each of whom will compete for a share of the eye-popping $50million prize fund.

The first-place team will walk away with $16million, followed by $10million for second, and $8million for third.

• Curtis Cup squad announced

• Women's Scottish Open to welcome fans

Each player on the team will receive a 25% cut of earnings.

The Team Championship, taking place opposite the WGC-HSBC Golf Champions from October 27-30, will be the eighth and final event on the debut LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.

