Golf News

Thieves steal golf club's entire trophy collection

By bunkered.co.uk09 April, 2020
Chester-Le-Street Golf Club Golf in England robbery Golf in the UK Amateur Golf grassroots golf
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves helped themselves to a golf club's huge trophy collection.

More than 50 irreplaceable cups, shields and plates were stolen from Chester-Le-Street Golf Club, near Durham, around 11pm on Sunday night.

The Chronicle is reporting that the criminals forced entry into the clubhouse and swiped the silverware from a large cabinet before escaping in a vehicle.

Club director Martin Fairley told the newspaper of the members' despair at the break-in.

"It is not so much the value of the trophies, you can’t really value them, but the history," he said.

“Some of the trophies are about 100 years old or plus. The club was founded in 1908 and one of the trophies goes back to about 1921.

“Many of the trophies were donated by families and members who still have family playing."

CCTV footage shows the thieves breaking into the clubhouse through a window and smashing the trophy cabinet. 

"We spent three hours cleaning the glass up after," added Fairley. "They ran along and put them the trophies a duvet case."

Durham Constabulary is appealing for anybody with any information to call DC Bentham on 101 quoting incident number 440 of April 5.

