It’s fair to say the winner of The Open is rewarded for it.

Whoever lifts the Claret Jug at Royal Portrush this year will earn much more than the historic silverware, albeit that’s the coveted prize.

Of course, there is prize money (a lot of it), a gold medal, exemptions and points up for grabs.

Here are nine things the winner of the 2025 Open will get…

1. The Claret Jug

The prize that 156 players arrive at Royal Portrush for. A plethora of golf greats have lifted the Claret Jug – also known as The Golf Champion Trophy – since it was first awarded in 1872.

The original trophy is locked away at the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, so the winner will receive a replica to take home for a year before another replica that can go in his trophy cabinet.

2. The Gold Medal

Another piece of historic silverware for the champ. A Gold Medal has been awarded to the winner since 1872, when it replaced the original Challenge Belt – used as the Claret Jug wasn’t ready.

3. Money, money, money

The winner will leave Northern Ireland a whole lot richer. They will earn $3.1million (£2.3million) from the $17million prize fund.

4. Ryder Cup points

With a certain clash at Bethpage Black looming, the winner could mathematically secure their place in the Ryder Cup, if eligible.

Meanwhile, the ‘Champion Golfer of the Year’ can also look forward to…

5. Open exemption

As a past champion, the winner will be exempt into The Open until the age of 55, plus…

6. A five-year exemption into all major championships

7. A five-year exemption into The PLAYERS Championship

8. 100 Official World Golf Ranking Points

9. 600 FedEx Cup points

