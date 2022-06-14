Think caddying is an easy gig? Mel Reid's wife says think again...

Keep up, put up, shut up. That’s what most people see caddying as, but for Mel Reid’s wife, Carly, carrying the bag at the Shoprite LPGA Classic was a lot more than that.

Reid’s wife was on the bag for the first time at the weekend, and helped the 34-year-old to a solid performance.

After each round, the rookie caddie posted her thoughts on her day’s work on twitter. For anyone who has caddied at any level, these are all pretty relatable.

Take a look at her observations below, with our favourites including comments on blisters, raking bunkers, and, of course, tan lines.

Round one

Who is Mel's celebrity crush?



Who is the bigger procrastinator?



We had @melreidgolf and her wife Carly, who is caddying for her this week, play "The Newlywed Game!" 😂 pic.twitter.com/rLK6tQn2Ov — LPGA (@LPGA) June 11, 2022

Round two

Round three