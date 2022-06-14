search
Think caddying is an easy gig? Mel Reid's wife says think again...

Golf News

Think caddying is an easy gig? Mel Reid's wife says think again...

By Lewis Fraser13 June, 2022
Mel Reid caddies Social media Tour News Golf News
Mel Reid Caddie

Keep up, put up, shut up. That’s what most people see caddying as, but for Mel Reid’s wife, Carly, carrying the bag at the Shoprite LPGA Classic was a lot more than that.

Reid’s wife was on the bag for the first time at the weekend, and helped the 34-year-old to a solid performance. 

After each round, the rookie caddie posted her thoughts on her day’s work on twitter. For anyone who has caddied at any level, these are all pretty relatable.

• Patrick Reed is latest to commit to LIV Golf

• Official: DeChambeau signs with LIV Golf

Take a look at her observations below, with our favourites including comments on blisters, raking bunkers, and, of course, tan lines.

Round one

Mel Reid First Round

Round two

Mel Reid 2Nd Round

Round three

Mel Reid Third Day

