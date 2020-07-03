search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThird PGA Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19

Golf News

Third PGA Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19

By Michael McEwan26 June, 2020
Denny McCarthy PGA Tour COVID-19 coronavirus Tour News Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands
Coronavirus And Golf

Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old American becomes the third PGA Tour pro to test positive for the coronavirus, following Nick Watney and Cameron Champ.

According to a Golf Channel report, McCarthy withdrew ahead of the second round after waking up with symptoms overnight.

"I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn’t think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday," he said. "Then I woke up in the middle of the night feeling more sore and achy and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course."

• Greenie airlifted to hospital after accident on course

• Rory calls second PGA Tour shutdown talk "silly"

He had carded a 67 in the opening round where he was paired alongside compatriot Bud Cauley and England's Matt Wallace.

Cauley has also withdrawn from the tournament ahead of the second round, with Wallace electing to play on.

The Travelers Championship is only the third event since play resumed on the PGA Tour after almost three months in its COVID-19 enforced slumber. 

Along with Watney, Champ and McCarthy, Ken Comboy and Ricky Elliott - the caddies for Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka respectively - have also tested positive for the disease.

That has prompted many people to debate whether or not the tour should proceed with its comeback.

• Ryder Cup star blasts world rankings restart

• Major champ WDs from Travelers Championship

According to world No.1 Rory McIlroy, such talk is premature.

"You hear one or two positive tests and people are panicking," said the Northern Irishman after opening with a 63 in this week's Travelers Championship. "I saw a couple of calls to shut the tournament down, which is silly from my point of view."

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Denny McCarthy

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - coronavirus

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - Travelers Championship

Related Articles - TPC River Highlands

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)
Scotty Cameron
play button
OLD DRIVER VS NEW DRIVER - TaylorMade SIM vs TaylorMade Original One
TaylorMade
play button
PUTTER BATTLE! Odyssey Stroke Lab Triple Track Ten - VS - TaylorMade Spider X
Odyssey Triple Track
play button
THE BEST LOOKING NEW CLUB I'VE SEEN IN 2020 - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Ping
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Arrange your next round with ArrangeARound.com
Video reveals STUNNING new clubhouse for Glasgow Golf Club
Bryson DeChambeau in angry confrontation with cameraman
WATCH - This is the worst drive you'll ever see a pro hit
Paul Lawrie: The benevolent pro who keeps on giving

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods puts new irons in the bag
New Fife golf course gets go ahead
REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvenated masterpiece
Win a spot in the ASI Scottish Open Pro-Am with Hilton
Padraig Harrington targets 2020 Ryder Cup captaincy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How a stronger golf grip can help you
Callaway
play button
How to improve your takeaway
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow