Third PGA Tour pro tests positive for COVID-19

Denny McCarthy has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old American becomes the third PGA Tour pro to test positive for the coronavirus, following Nick Watney and Cameron Champ.

According to a Golf Channel report, McCarthy withdrew ahead of the second round after waking up with symptoms overnight.

"I was feeling pretty tired and sore after the round yesterday but didn’t think much of it because I had practiced a lot Monday to Wednesday," he said. "Then I woke up in the middle of the night feeling more sore and achy and sensed something was off. I felt like the only thing to do was get tested at that point before I went to the course."

He had carded a 67 in the opening round where he was paired alongside compatriot Bud Cauley and England's Matt Wallace.

Cauley has also withdrawn from the tournament ahead of the second round, with Wallace electing to play on.

The Travelers Championship is only the third event since play resumed on the PGA Tour after almost three months in its COVID-19 enforced slumber.

Along with Watney, Champ and McCarthy, Ken Comboy and Ricky Elliott - the caddies for Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka respectively - have also tested positive for the disease.

That has prompted many people to debate whether or not the tour should proceed with its comeback.

According to world No.1 Rory McIlroy, such talk is premature.

"You hear one or two positive tests and people are panicking," said the Northern Irishman after opening with a 63 in this week's Travelers Championship. "I saw a couple of calls to shut the tournament down, which is silly from my point of view."