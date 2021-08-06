This $47 MILLION Pebble Beach home will STUN you

Ever fancied waking up in the morning, strolling over to your window and taking in the beautiful Pebble Beach Golf Links before a walk along your very own private beach?



Silly question, right?

Well, if you’ve got a spare $48million kicking about, you can.

This spectacular Pebble Beach property, listed by Sotheby’s International Realty, recently hit the market for a sky high $47,888,000 – the equivalent of 83,000 rounds on Pebble Beach Golf Links itself.

The house is located on 17 Mile Drive, a scenic road that weaves through Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

This extraordinary home boasts a sweeping ocean side lawn which leads down to a beautiful private cove and the largest sand beach along the Pebble waterfront.

One of the main draws of this property is the spectacular views across Stillwater Cove to the Pebble Beach Golf Links and Carmel Beach.

Built in 1968, the home is set across a 3.7acre site and provides plenty of room.

The house itself features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, a four-car parking garage, four fire places and an in-built security system to keep intruders at bay.

You want to move, don’t you? Better get saving.



Images credit: Sotheby's Realty