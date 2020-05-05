This Adam Scott story will restore your faith in humanity...

As well as being one of the game's top players, Adam Scott is widely regarded as one of golf's nicest blokes.

This story demonstrates why.



With professional golf on coronavirus lockdown, the former world No.1 has reached out to a fan who is battling cancer to help lift his spirits.

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, 76-year-old Australian Ross Campbell is suffering from SEVEN brain tumours. The confusion brought on by his illness has led Ross to believe that he and Scott are best mates and regularly play golf together at Riverside Oaks Golf Club in New South Wales.

According to his wife Pam, Ross believes that a shed on his son's 32-acre property is the clubhouse at Riverside Oaks. "He talks about Adam all the time, waiting for his call to play a round of golf," said Pam.

With Ross' condition worsening, he and Pam's couple's daughter Leigh contacted the former Masters champion. The next thing they knew, the phone rang.

On the other end of the line? Adam Scott.

"They talked golf and Ross mentioned that he gets very wobbly in the legs when he goes out to play," Pam told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s in a wheelchair and can hardly stand up but Adam must have sensed this and said he gets wobbly in his legs, too.

“He’s always loved Adam Scott, particularly because he is Australian. But the brain and lung cancers have caused him to believe they play regularly together."

Scott spoke with Ross at length and then sent him videos of him winning his maiden major at Augusta National in 2013 and practising his putting.



“Many high profile athletes must get so many requests to put themselves out, yet Adam responded to my daughter’s request straight away," added Pam.

“The video he sent also shows him practising putting and Ross can watch it any time he feels inclined.

“It’s a story to warm the cockles of your heart in these troubled times."

That it is.

Fair play, Scottie. And best wishes to Ross and family.

