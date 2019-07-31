search
This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!

By Michael McEwan25 July, 2019
Ryder Cup Trophy

A memorable week for golf in Ireland is set to get a whole lot more special today with the announcement that Adare Manor is to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, a long-mooted deal for the Limerick resort to stage the biennial battle was thrashed out last week and is expected to be confirmed today.

It is thought that the Irish sports minister, Shane Ross, will go to the government to ask for permission to sign a financial agreement with the European Tour to stage the match. That, it is being reported, should be nothing more than a formality.

• REVIEW - Adare Manor, Ireland's rejuvanated masterpiece

• Where will future Ryder Cups be played? Find out...

The announcement will come just days on from Shane Lowry's emphatic Open Championship win - the tenth win by Irish golfers in the last 50 majors. 

The 2026 Ryder Cup will come exactly twenty years on from the contest's previous visit to the Emerald Isle. The K Club, near Dublin, played host to a thumping win for Ian Woosnam's European side in 2006 at the expense of Tom Lehman's American team. 

Adare Manor Award 2

Originally opened in 1995, Adare Manor has undergone a massive, multi-million Euro, top-to-toe renovation in recent years after being purchased by Irish tycoon JP McManus.

• RUMOUR - Tiger and Rory to play money match

It officially re-opened to great acclaim in April 2018 with a ceremonial match between Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinlgey and Shane Lowry. 

Golf At Adare Manor 3Rd Hole Golf At Adare Manor 18Th Hole

European Tour chief executive was in attendance that day, fuelling Ryder Cup rumours. 

• WATCH - Sergio throws driver at caddie in tantrum

Now, it looks as though those rumours are about to made official.

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup, following their victory at Le Golf National in Paris.

The next match will take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin next year.

