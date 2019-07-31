This course is to be named host of 2026 Ryder Cup TODAY!

A memorable week for golf in Ireland is set to get a whole lot more special today with the announcement that Adare Manor is to host the 2026 Ryder Cup.

According to a report in the Irish Independent, a long-mooted deal for the Limerick resort to stage the biennial battle was thrashed out last week and is expected to be confirmed today.

It is thought that the Irish sports minister, Shane Ross, will go to the government to ask for permission to sign a financial agreement with the European Tour to stage the match. That, it is being reported, should be nothing more than a formality.



The announcement will come just days on from Shane Lowry's emphatic Open Championship win - the tenth win by Irish golfers in the last 50 majors.

The 2026 Ryder Cup will come exactly twenty years on from the contest's previous visit to the Emerald Isle. The K Club, near Dublin, played host to a thumping win for Ian Woosnam's European side in 2006 at the expense of Tom Lehman's American team.

Originally opened in 1995, Adare Manor has undergone a massive, multi-million Euro, top-to-toe renovation in recent years after being purchased by Irish tycoon JP McManus.

It officially re-opened to great acclaim in April 2018 with a ceremonial match between Padraig Harrington, Rory McIlroy, Paul McGinlgey and Shane Lowry.

European Tour chief executive was in attendance that day, fuelling Ryder Cup rumours.

Now, it looks as though those rumours are about to made official.

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup, following their victory at Le Golf National in Paris.

The next match will take place at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin next year.