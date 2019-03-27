This Dustin Johnson stat is almost unbelievable

It's fair to say life is pretty good for Dustin Johnson just now.



With the first major of the season just around the corner, the big-hitting American has won twice and reclaimed top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking already in 2019.

He could add to his title haul before the weekend is out, too. Johnson, 34, enters the final round of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook one shot adrift of leader (and defending champion) Paul Casey.

At the heart of his good form? An unbelievable scoring streak.

Johnson has broken 70 in each of his last FOURTEEN rounds on the PGA Tour.

He started his run with a five-under 66 in the second round of the Genesis Open in February and is a combined 51-under-par in that span, with 68 birdies, only 17 bogeys, two eagles and two doubles.



This is the longest streak of sub-60 rounds of Johnson’s PGA Tour career. Entering this week, the second longest active streak of rounds in the 60s on the tour stood at three rounds.

Johnson is making his seventh official PGA Tour start of the 2018/19 season and, of the 27 rounds he has completed as of the close of the third round at the Valspar, 18 have been in the 60s. He has a stroke average of 69.3 for the season to date and has carded nothing worse than a 74.

Watch out Augusta National…