search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThis HUGE name is in danger of missing The Masters

Golf News

This HUGE name is in danger of missing The Masters

By bunkered.co.uk07 December, 2020
Rickie Fowler The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Tour News PGA Tour World Rankings OWGR
Rickie Fowler

The latest Official World Golf Ranking update makes pleasant reading for Mayakoba Classic champion Viktor Hovland, who has climbed to a career high of 15th on the standings.

However, it's less good news for Rickie Fowler, who has fallen to his lowest ranking in almost seven years.

As of this morning, the 31-year-old American is now ranked 52nd on the OWGR - his worst position since February 2014. 

Fowler, who started the year in 23rd place and was once ranked as high as fourth, now faces a race against time to qualify for next year's Masters Tournament. An ever-present at Augusta National since he made his debut in 2011, Fowler is not currently qualified for the the first men's major of next year. 

• WIN A PRIZE A DAY WITH OUR ADVENT CALENDAR

• Tributes pour in for 'Voice of Golf' Alliss

• 11 great Peter Alliss quotes you've never heard

The top-50 players on the rankings at the end of this calendar year are assured of a place in the tournament. Fowler, however, is not expected to play again until January. 

Under the current criteria, that would leave him only three plausible routes into the Masters.

Listen!

CRAIG CONNELLY ON CADDYING FOR CASEY, KAYMER, MONTY & CO.

One: win a PGA Tour event between now and Augusta. Two: muscle his way back into the top-50 on the Official World Golf Ranking published the week prior to the Masters. Three (and this is highly unlikely): be granted a special invitation to play from the Augusta National Golf Club. 

A five-time winner on the PGA Tour, Fowler is on an impressive major streak that he will be keen to extend. He has played in each of the last 41 championships, stretching back to the 2010 Open at St Andrews. 

• McIlroy responds to former Open champ's criticism

• Popular English course to close permanently

In that period, he has finished inside the top-10 on 11 occasions. Four of those came in 2014 when he became just the third player in history - after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods - to finish inside the top-5 in all four majors in one calendar year.

A first victory, however, continues to elude him. 

His best Masters finish to date came in 2018 when he finished second to Patrick Reed. 

On the PGA Tour, he posted just two top-10s from 14 starts in the 2019/20 wraparound season, whilst his best finish in six starts so far during the 2020/21 campaign is a tie for 28th in October's CJ Cup.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Rickie Fowler

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Tour News

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - OWGR

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
THE MOST UNDERRATED DRIVER MONEY CAN BUY - BUT WHAT IS IT?
Srixon
play button
HIT IT SOLID OFF SLOPING LIES | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
THE MOST DIFFICULT LIES IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED
Golf Lessons
play button
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???
blades
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Robert MacIntyre get timely boost ahead of Masters bid
"I over-coached him" admits Tiger Woods' former coach
Keith Pelley outlines plans for "ridiculously important" Scottish Open
NEW! THE BUNKERED GOLF PODCAST
This HUGE name is in danger of missing The Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Keep your height for more consistency
Watch
play button
Keep your feet planted during the backswing
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
See all videos right arrow