Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A two-bedroom flat in St Andrews – overlooking the iconic Old Course – has hit the market and it could be yours.

However, it’ll cost you an eye-watering £2.65 million (at least!).

That’s the starting price for the stunning property, situated within The Grand Hotel in St Andrews, right behind the 18th hole of the world’s most famous golf course.

Just like the Open Championship venue, the flat is steeped in history, having been commissioned by Thomas Hamilton in 1895.

• Prestigious UK golf course reopens after £1.5 million upgrade

• Former Open venue unveils major renovation

It was the first building in Scotland to feature a pneumatic elevator and hot and cold water in every bathroom, while it has been exclusively used by several celebrities – and even the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VIII).

Real estate company Savills has listed the flat within the Hamilton Grand block, which now comprises 27 flats ranging in size from 1000 square-feet to 2500 square-feet.

It has a reception hall and concierge; a private lounge for residents and a roof terrace.

“Properties next to The Old Course in St. Andrews have attracted extraordinary interest from golfers based both in the UK and abroad,” said property agent Jamie McNab.

“Hamilton Grand has proven, worldwide appeal. We are very excited to bring an apartment in this iconic building to market.”

• R&A launches campaign to combat WHS ‘cheating’

• Golf club has historic trophies stolen in ‘shocking’ burglary

The flat in question is No.19 – one of five apartments on the fourth floor of the St Andrews building. That, of course, is the selling point.

Prepare to have your mind blown by the view…

Inside is an apartment entrance hall, a spacious living room fitted with a fireplace and TV, a Kohler kitchen with a breakfast bar and both a principal and guest bedroom suite.

The primary bathroom even boasts a bath with Jacuzzi jets; in case you need to unwind after watching too much golf.

Who could forget? The property also comes with a 24-hour butler service!

Here’s a better look…

John Turnbull A graduate of the University of Stirling, John joined the bunkered team in 2023 as a Content Producer, with a responsibility for covering all breaking news, tour news, grassroots content and much more besides. A keen golfer, he plays the majority of his golf at Falkirk Tryst Golf Club. Top of his 'bucket list' is a round of Pebble Beach... ideally in the company of Gareth Bale.