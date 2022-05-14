search
This is how much tax Tiger Woods paid last year

Golf News

This is how much tax Tiger Woods paid last year

By Jamie Hall04 May, 2022
Tiger Woods Tax
Tiger Woods Tax

More than two decades after bursting onto the scene, Tiger Woods continues to be one of the highest-paid athletes in sport.

Even though he has spent most of the last 18 months out of the game through injury, the 15-time major winner has still earned a huge amount of money.

That is mostly down to the lucrative endorsement deals he has signed with various brands.

• G4D Tour opener praised by winner

• Rory McIlroy extends TaylorMade deal

But with his huge pay packet comes a massive amount of tax, and it turns out he is among the most-taxed athletes on the planet.

According to a study carried out by Bookies.com, Woods paid nearly $65,000 in tax PER DAY based on his 2021 earnings.

He made around $60 million in earnings last year, and about $23.6 million was taxed.

Woods paid the ninth-highest amount of tax of any athlete last year. Basketball star LeBron James topped the list, forking out around $51 million.

• PING Open Series gears up for second qualifier

• Norman reveals impact of Phil Mickelson comments

However, it’s not all bad news for Woods, since he was still left with more than $34 million even after sending the cheque to the tax man.

That made him the fifth-highest-earning athlete last year after tax.

