This is it. This is the greatest golf fail of all time!

Golf News

This is it. This is the greatest golf fail of all time!

By bunkered.co.uk21 March, 2021
Greatest Golf Fail

The "golf fail" video category is a highly competitive division. However, we're pretty confident we've found the greatest - or should that be worst - clip to date.

It was posted on Saturday to the TikTok account of a young man called Rory Inman.  

It's not clear where "Rory" is from but, judging by the fact that he is filming clips of himself hitting shots into a net in what we can only assume is his back garden, we reckon it's safe to say he has been forced into improvising due to courses being closed as a result of COVID restrictions.

As you'll see, he also has a rather tidy swing. However, not even the fact that he's clearly a talented player is enough to prevent the hilarious episode that follows.

Turn up your volume and hit the play button...

Yikes!

We're not sure what happened next but it's not a particularly big stretch of the imagination to think that Rory got into some trouble. 

Fair play to the lad, though. He still had the guts and gumption to upload the footage to social media where, at the time of posting this story, it had been liked almost ONE MILLION times and received more than 12,000 comments.

What that enterprising spirit and terrific swing, he's bound to go far. 

