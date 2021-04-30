search
HomeGolf News"This is just the beginning" – UK club set for grand reopening

Golf News

“This is just the beginning” – UK club set for grand reopening

By Ryan Crombie30 April, 2021
chart hills golf club Golf in England Golf Course Golf Clubs COVID-19
Chart Hills Golf Club

Chart Hills Golf Club in England is set for a June reopening after the club fast-tracked their course improvements amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Works on the Kent-based club were initially set to be completed in late summer 2022, but the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with forced closures, provided an opportunity for the club to press ahead with the course work.

The new course is now expected to be officially opened on June 1 after a year-long development.

Chart Hills has been subject to a total property renovation through Ramac Holdings, who are also owners of Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich. They purchased Chart Hills in December 2019, with a significant task in front of them as they looked to restore a golf course that had suffered for some years.

 “We have made enormous strides and are hugely proud of the product we will be presenting,” said director of golf Anthony Tarchetti.

“While the work has been significant, we absolutely will not rest on our laurels. This is just the beginning of a road of continuous improvement at Chart Hills, with plans already in place to continue developments over the coming years.

“We are extremely excited to welcome our members and their guests back to the club in the coming months.”

The decision to officially close the golf course came in July 2020, with no reopening scheduled until all 18-holes had been completely renovated. The focus of the project was to completely relay the fairways, to produce carpet-like surfaces that are playable year-round.

Every fairway was completely stripped, exposing the bare soil. The maintenance team then laid thousands of metres of irrigation piping down before more than 30,000 tonnes of sand was shaped onto the holes to produce a four-inch capping. The finishing team spread Creeping-Rye seed on each fairway area before the watering and fertilisation processes began. There has also been a complete bunker overhaul.

Off the course, the entire venue has been remodelled, with a completely redecorated clubhouse, all-new club shop, modernised bar area, improved car park and signage, and upgraded practice facilities that include a state-of-the-art simulator room.

