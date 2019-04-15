"This is the last one" - Legend announces Masters retirement

Every golfer lucky enough to play in The Masters knows that one day will be their final competitive round at Augusta National.

For Ian Woosnam, that day was today.

After carding rounds of 80 and 76 to miss the cut comfortably, the 1991 champion announced that he would not take part in the first men's major championship of the season.

"This is the last one, so sad to go," said Woosnam, 61.

The Welshman added that his wife persuaded him to keep playing, having resolved to give up a few years ago.

This time, he says, there will be no U-turn.

"I just decided to come and play a couple more times, but it doesn't seem to get any better any time I come back," he added. "It the walking, it's just, it's a shame. Maybe if they will give me a cart or something like that I'll come back. That would be all right. But I don't think I'll get that.

"But it's been a pleasure being here, being a champion, I look forward to coming for many more years."

Woosnam said he plans to continue to come and play in the Par-3 Tournament and to enjoy all of the other perks of being a past champion.

"I'll get my green jacket on, float around and enjoy it."

Woosnam takes his bow after making 30 Masters appearances. Since his debut in 1988, he has missed only one edition of the tournament, in 2007. However, he hasn't made a cut since 2008, when he finished 44th.