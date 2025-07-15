Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Downstairs, in a quiet little room, the walls are adorned with the legends of Portrush.

Four tables can be squeezed in here besides the roaring fire, with nothing more than a hush of excitable conversation at the start of Open Championship week.

Think the Dunvegan at St Andrews, but smaller.

Across the hallway, though, things are more lively. The pints are flowing in a corner bar that’s been transformed into a shrine of major winners from Augusta National to here on the Causeway coast.

And upstairs, in a spacious gin bar hired out for a private Callaway function, the defending champion Xander Schauffele is supping a Guinness and enjoying the craic with the locals.

House music can be heard blaring from the rooftop terrace, too.

Outside, meanwhile, Wyndham Clark is having a nosy and wondering what all the fuss is all about.

Welcome to The Harbour Bar, the iconic hub of this major championship week.

Just a mile-long stroll down the hill from Royal Portrush, this is where thousands of thirsty punters (and a few players) will head after their long days on the Dunluce Links.

And there’s something for absolutely everyone.

It’s Open week at Portrush, so only right that the defending champion is having a Guinness at the Harbour Bar. pic.twitter.com/gUO051zcmg — Ben Parsons (@_benparsons) July 14, 2025

The R&A are expecting 270,000 fans on the links this week, up over 30,000 from the last renewal here in 2019. We’re talking about the biggest sporting event ever to be hosted in Northern Ireland.

Research experts say that the economic impact resulting from this event will be £63million for the nation – and that starts in these famous bars of Portrush.

• 8 of the coolest things to buy in The Open shop

• The Open: Three tee shots can cause havoc at Royal Portrush

“The craic is flowing and the doors are open to everyone that steps into the Harbour Bar,” says the longtime owner Matt McAplin.

Indeed, McAlpin, whose family have owned this waterfront institution for over 25 years, has already welcomed his fair share before the action gets under way.

In total, the winding space can hold up to 7,000 pub-goers and they can’t have been far off capacity when Shane Lowry was roared on by those well-oiled fans without a ticket here six years.

“There’s something magical about this bar,” McAplin grins. “It’s more than a pub, it’s a part of Portrush itself. It’s a place where locals gather and visitors feel instantly at home.”

In any Open week, there is always the spot to go for fans when the fun at the course is over.

So what makes The Harbour Bar so special?

“It’s been here through everything,” McAlpin says. “Good times, hard times, championship wins and more late nights than we can count.

• Padraig Harrington: ‘I can still win The Open’

• Getting to grips with the Jug: The first 24 hours as Open champion

“Maybe it’s the mix of history, hospitality and just the right amount of mischief. It’s a place with a heart and it’s the kind of spot that sticks with you after you leave.”

That’s certainly the case for some of the game’s most famous faces.

The Harbour Bar has been Darren Clarke’s regular haunt on his Portrush visits for well over 40 years and he’s always enjoyed bringing the Claret Jug with him to show the locals.

In 2019, meanwhile, Brooks Koepka was given the full Portrush treatment with a visit to the Harbour with his caddie, Portrush native Ricky Elliott. The pair enjoyed a meal at the bar’s adjacent restaurant.

A gallery wall in the cramped but charming golf bar is dominated by photos of Clarke and Koepka, along with other heroes like Graeme McDowell, a proud son of Portrush.

Impressively, the ceiling is jammed full of flags signed by almost every single recent major champion, too. It’s a golfer’s heaven.

And after the “busiest week ever” the last time the Open landed on his doorstep, McAplin already expects this one to be even bigger – “massive” in fact.

He couldn’t speculate quite how many kegs of Guinness will be sold to golf fans, though, while revelling in one of the more chaotic Monday night shifts a pub owner has ever experienced.

“It’ll be a lot!” he laughs. And then some.

Another Irish winner this week – namely Rory McIlroy – and they’ll be getting cleared by the dozen.

Ben Parsons is the Senior Writer at bunkered and is the man to come to for all of the latest news, across both the professional and amateur games. Formerly of The Mirror and Press Association, he is a member at Halifax Golf Club and is a long-suffering fan of both Manchester United and the Wales rugby team.