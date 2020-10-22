search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThis Masters video will give you MAJOR goosebumps...

Golf News

This Masters video will give you MAJOR goosebumps...

By bunkered.co.uk15 October, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Major Championships Green Jacket Tiger Woods COVID-19 Bryson DeChambeau
Augusta National

The rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament gets underway four weeks today - and if this video straight out of Augusta National doesn't give you goosebumps, then we recommend you book a doctor's appointment immediately... as there's a good chance you don't have a pulse.

Bumped from its traditional April date by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 84th edition of golf's most mesmerising major is set to take place from November 12-15 instead.

The field is already set and we already know that Tiger Woods will be there to defend the Green Jacket he won in such captivating circumstances last year. But what else can we expect from the patron-less tournament?

• World No.1 Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

• Host venue for 2023 Solheim Cup confirmed

This video, posted on the official Masters Twitter account earlier today, should allay any concerns that it will be anything other than another special and unforgettable occasion.

Turn up the volume, press the play button and drink this in...

Told you it was good.

The recent US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the early betting favourite for the tournament and, last week, he shared some of his strategy for taming Augusta.

A selection of archived images, meantime, have given some kind of insight into what the course will look like without the azaleas, dogwoods and rhododendrons in full bloom. Check out those pictures here.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - The Masters

Related Articles - Augusta National

Related Articles - Major Championships

Related Articles - Green Jacket

Related Articles - Tiger Woods

Related Articles - COVID-19

Related Articles - Bryson DeChambeau

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF
golf coaching
play button
Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!
Drivers
play button
REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review
Titleist
play button
Is this a cheaper and better ball??? – Vice Golf balls review
Vice
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

UH-OH! Bryson DeChambeau hits his biggest drive so far
£25m cash injection for popular Scottish course
Iconic UK course threatened by coastal erosion
WATCH - Frustrated Rory McIlroy snaps club at Zozo Championship
The day the Earth stood still: How Tiger Woods won the 2019 Masters

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct posture and alignment
Watch
play button
Keeping your clubface square
Watch
play button
How close to the golf ball should you stand?
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s takeaway tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow