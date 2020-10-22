This Masters video will give you MAJOR goosebumps...

The rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament gets underway four weeks today - and if this video straight out of Augusta National doesn't give you goosebumps, then we recommend you book a doctor's appointment immediately... as there's a good chance you don't have a pulse.



Bumped from its traditional April date by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 84th edition of golf's most mesmerising major is set to take place from November 12-15 instead.



The field is already set and we already know that Tiger Woods will be there to defend the Green Jacket he won in such captivating circumstances last year. But what else can we expect from the patron-less tournament?



This video, posted on the official Masters Twitter account earlier today, should allay any concerns that it will be anything other than another special and unforgettable occasion.

Turn up the volume, press the play button and drink this in...



Told you it was good.



The recent US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is the early betting favourite for the tournament and, last week, he shared some of his strategy for taming Augusta.



A selection of archived images, meantime, have given some kind of insight into what the course will look like without the azaleas, dogwoods and rhododendrons in full bloom. Check out those pictures here.

