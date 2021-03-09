This mind-boggling Phil Mickelson streak has just come to an end

Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the world’s top 100 for the first time in 28 YEARS.

The five-time major winner’s record streak of 1,425 weeks inside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking came to an end on Monday when the latest edition of the weekly standings were published.

It showed that the 50-year-old is now ranked 101st, down from 98th the previous week.

Mickelson’s run began back in August 1993 after he won his third PGA Tour title, The International, in Colorado.

His time in the top 100 has spanned five US presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden) as well as six British Prime Ministers.

The world’s most expensive footballer at the time was Gianluigi Lentini, who had moved from Torino to AC Milan for £13million just a year earlier, whilst Jurassic Park was No.1 at the movie box office.

Speaking of No.1, Culture Beat was top of the UK singles chart at the time with ‘Mr Vain’.



Since Mickelson was last outside the world’s top-100, an incredible 107 men’s major championships have been staged, not to mention 1,272 PGA Tour events with a combined prize money of $6,455,428,709.

That’s right, almost six-and-a-half BILLION dollars.

Mickelson has won 44 PGA Tour events and sits second in career prize money, with earnings of $92,187,319

Despite never reaching world No.1 in the world, he occupied second place for 270 weeks.

In November 2019, he dropped out of the top 50 on the OWGR for the first time since November 1993.

