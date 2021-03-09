search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeGolf NewsThis mind-boggling Phil Mickelson streak has just come to an end

Golf News

This mind-boggling Phil Mickelson streak has just come to an end

By Michael McEwan09 March, 2021
Phil Mickelson OWGR World Rankings PGA Tour Tour News
Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has fallen outside the world’s top 100 for the first time in 28 YEARS.

The five-time major winner’s record streak of 1,425 weeks inside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking came to an end on Monday when the latest edition of the weekly standings were published.

It showed that the 50-year-old is now ranked 101st, down from 98th the previous week.

Mickelson’s run began back in August 1993 after he won his third PGA Tour title, The International, in Colorado.

• Brooks Koepka OUT of The PLAYERS

• Faldo explains why he took a 'pop at Fowler

• WATCH - Horschel snaps back at heckler

His time in the top 100 has spanned five US presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Joe Biden) as well as six British Prime Ministers.

The world’s most expensive footballer at the time was Gianluigi Lentini, who had moved from Torino to AC Milan for £13million just a year earlier, whilst Jurassic Park was No.1 at the movie box office.

Speaking of No.1, Culture Beat was top of the UK singles chart at the time with ‘Mr Vain’.

Since Mickelson was last outside the world’s top-100, an incredible 107 men’s major championships have been staged, not to mention 1,272 PGA Tour events with a combined prize money of $6,455,428,709. 

That’s right, almost six-and-a-half BILLION dollars.

• Rory "dejected" by recent inconsistency

• Win a Motocaddy PRO 3000 laser rangefinder

Mickelson has won 44 PGA Tour events and sits second in career prize money, with earnings of $92,187,319

Despite never reaching world No.1 in the world, he occupied second place for 270 weeks.

In November 2019, he dropped out of the top 50 on the OWGR for the first time since November 1993.

Share this Article

share-logo
 twitter-logo facebook-logo

Related Articles - Phil Mickelson

Related Articles - OWGR

Related Articles - World Rankings

Related Articles - PGA Tour

Related Articles - Tour News

Latest Videos See all videos right arrow

play button
TITLEIST Pro V1 vs Pro V1x – Which one should you be playing?
Titleist
play button
FAIRWAY BUNKERS MADE EASY | GOLF EXPLAINED
Fairway bunkers
play button
4 simple tips for hitting your fairway woods
cameron adam
play button
WHICH ONE OF THESE IS MY FAVOURITE DRIVER OF 2021?
Drivers
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Rory McIlroy reveals Tiger Woods is "doing better"
Webb Simpson: 'I don't have time to follow Bryson's path'
WATCH - Robert MacIntyre holes impossible shot at Sawgrass
PGA Tour introduces 'Bryson Rule' for Sawgrass
Rory McIlroy has no plans to change either caddie or coach

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
play button
Keep the clubface looking at the ball for as long as possible
Callaway
play button
Load up the right side for more power
Watch
play button
A straighter takeaway leads to greater consistency
Watch
See all videos right arrow