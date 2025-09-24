Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Whisper it, but this Ryder Cup crowd has not yet awoken.

Granted, its Wednesday afternoon as I write this and the only rivalry happening here at Bethpage Black involves John McEnroe and Brooklyn Beckham in the Celebrity All-Star Match.

But it would be a stretch to say the atmosphere was simmering before Wednesday’s Opening Ceremony as we reached the back nine of the most nauseous pre-amble in sport.

Because, other than the odd heckle and the pantomime boo boys on the first tee, it was actually all a bit, well, nice. The Europeans began their penultimate practice round on the tenth hole, playing fourball matches in groups that offered another glimpse of possible pairings for Friday.

Jon Rahm was laughing around with Tyrrell Hatton, Rory McIlroy with Tommy Fleetwood. Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland were plotting their way round together for a second day running and that, too, has the makings of a pairing.

What was noticeable was just how much support the away side were getting, not just from the Europeans either. Most of those who did feel the need to call out kept things light-hearted.

There were various compliments for Viktor Hovland’s appearance. Rory McIlroy was serenaded for his Grand Slam-sealing win at Augusta in April and rarely missed a chance to sign one of the many Masters flags thrust under his nose.

These fans had paid hundreds of dollars for the privilege of watching a handful of golfers hit meaningless shots. But the dozen European players and Donald’s leadership team were consciously trying to give back with their time, too. Best to get on-side early.

It’s also warming to see so many fans on site who have made the journey across the Atlantic. Scots, Swedes, Danes, you name it. They’re having a great time mixing with the New Yorkers. It’s a welcome change from the blowout four years ago at Whistling Straits – when Covid decimated travel – that the away side does have support.

And this time, it looks like Europe will have more than their fair share.

There will always be morons determined to make a scene. One fan was a yard away from McIlroy on the par-3 14th, repeatedly screaming at him to skull his wedge shots. “Have some respect” a patrolling officer bit back. The fan took another swig of lager and continued his tirade of nonsense. McIlroy didn’t even flinch.

Unfortunately, the $19 price point for a ‘Premium Beer’ can’t put off everyone here, so expect the uglier flashpoints to come when the fans are well-lubricated by the afternoon.

The idea that the more jingoistic element of US fans could also turn on their own because they demanded payment to represent their country still seems slightly fanciful.

Luke Donald had some fun when planting that idea in the heads of the home fans on one of his many media sit-downs before the week. “If the US players are getting paid a stipend, or whatever it is, and they aren’t performing, the New Yorkers could make them know about it,” the European captain said.

But it’s intriguing that this pay controversy has not cut through the noise at all outside the ropes. The disdain in Europe at even the notion of being paid to play has been palpable, but you get the sense over here that the Americans are wondering what the fuss is all about.

It is not a story that’s being widely scrutinised in the American media and the consensus on social media bizarrely appears to be: “Why shouldn’t they be getting paid?”

So even if Europe get ahead early, there is not enough disquiet for Keegan Bradley to lose his home advantage.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s visit continues to loom over this Ryder Cup and, other than the long queues, it’s difficult to gauge what will happen when he does arrive.

Will he or won’t he be on the first tee? He’s not one to lurk in the shadows, that’s for sure. Regardless, it’s no secret that US golf is inherently right-leaning so expect a rousing reception for the President.

But that doesn’t mean it has to get ugly when the golf starts.

The narrative built around this New York crowd would have you expecting anarchy, rather than a foursomes session on Friday morning. It is certainly wise for Donald to prepare for the worst-possible scenarios with fans and they’ve never been better prepared for the hostilities to come.

Putting trust in a Ryder Cup crowd feels slightly naïve at this stage and by Saturday morning we might well be talking about a spectacle on the verge of being ruined.

But maybe, just maybe, Team Europe didn’t need to splash out on those VR headsets after all.

