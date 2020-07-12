search
This stat will give you new-found respect for Tiger Woods

Golf News

This stat will give you new-found respect for Tiger Woods

By bunkered.co.uk12 July, 2020
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods

It would appear golf has a new megastar on its hands following Collin Morikawa’s victory in the Workday Charity Open.

The 23-year-old American defeated former world No.1 Justin Thomas in a playoff to win at Muirfield Village.

It was his second PGA Tour victory in just 24 starts, meaning he now has more wins than missed cuts on the world’s most lucrative golf circuit.

Impressive? Most certainly.

• Warren wins for fourth time on Euro Tour

• Is this the greatest driver never made?

• Vandals could force club to close for good

However, it also provided another opportunity to remind people just how damn good Tiger Woods was/is.

As Golf Twitter fell over itself to celebrate Morikawa, stats guru Justin Ray dropped perhaps the most incredible Tiger nugget of all time (and God knows that's a competitive field).

Ray pointed out that Morikawa is the first player since Woods to win twice on the PGA Tour before missing two cuts as a professional.

However, he’ll have to go some way to keep up with the 15-time major champion – as Tiger won 43 times before missing his second cut on the circuit.

Forty-three!

Point of fact: Woods is one of only nine players to have won more than 43 times in the entire history of the tour.

• Fourball golf allowed to resume in Scotland

• Tiger announces comeback date

To date, Woods has made 361 starts on the PGA Tour, winning 82 times (22.7%) and missing the cut in just 33 events (9.1%).

For context, Phil Mickelson has won 44 times from 624 starts (7.05%) and missed 111 cuts (17.8%).

Love him or hate him, this is just another reminder of how lucky we have been to live in the Tiger era.

