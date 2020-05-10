search
Golf News

This story may change your opinion of Augusta National...

By bunkered.co.uk09 May, 2020
The Masters Augusta National Golf Club Major Championships coronavirus COVID-19 Golden Harvest Food Bank Augusta Chronicle
Augusta National

Hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of words have been written about Augusta National Golf Club down the years... and not all of them complimentary. 

This tale, however, might just change your opinion of The Masters host venue for the better.

Following the coronavirus-enforced postponement of last month's tournament, Augusta National officials were left with a surplus of food. More than 2,000 pounds worth of the stuff, to be exact.

Rather than let it all go to waste, the Green Jackets donated it all - including 50,000 bags of potato chips - to a local food bank.

• Scottish golf courses "must stay closed"

• 90% of US courses to be open by May 17

According to the Augusta Chronicle, the club delivered the unused concession stand items to the Golden Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday. It is now being used at soup kitchens as well as for emergency meals throughout the community.

Food bank director Amy Breitmann told the newspaper: "It's particularly encouraging to see the Augusta National, their creativity with their resources, and using the concession items from the postponed Masters Tournament to give to us and pass on to those we serve.

Masters Food

"It really is such a special tradition, and to give some of those people that we serve some of that experience is really priceless.''

As well as the food, Augusta National has also made a financial contribution to the CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund that will provide nearly 200,000 meals for families struggling with hunger.

• Member threatens to sue club over COVID closure

• Rory McIlroy hailed as "King of the PGA Tour"

Food at The Masters is famously inexpensive by large event standards, with a bag of crisps retailing for $1. All food and drink sold within the grounds at Augusta National is also logo-free, featuring bespoke Masters packaging. 

The rescheduled 2020 Masters Tournament is set to take place at Augusta National from November 12-15.

The Augusta you seldom see

Read Michael McEwan's eye-opening account of what life is like in Augusta, GA, just three miles from the gates of the world's most famous golf club.

CLICK HERE TO READ

