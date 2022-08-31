search
HomeGolf NewsThis unique collection of Scotty Cameron putters could be yours... for £25,000!

Golf News

This unique collection of Scotty Cameron putters could be yours... for £25,000!

By bunkered.co.uk25 August, 2022
Scotty Cameron Putters The Masters Major Championships
Masters Scotty Putters Main

Do you love Scotty Cameron and the Masters and have very deep
pockets? Then this super-rare collection of Scotty Cameron Masters
limited edition putters could well be for you.

Hand-crafted annually, these putters are only available to patrons of The Masters through the on-site merchandise store or through VIP hospitality.

With limited runs ranging from 500 to just 150 and featuring unique designs with special edition headcovers, these are seriously rare. And in an almost unprecedented lot, Europe’s biggest dealer of second hand golf clubs, Golf Clubs 4 Cash has acquired an incredible collection of nine putters that span the years 2013-2021.

• Woods and McIlroy launch new company

• LIV target "commits future" to PGA Tour

Founded in 2011 by Murray Winton and Martin Lambert, Golf Clubs 4 cash is the UK’s biggest supplier of second-hand golf clubs.

It is presenting these Scotty putters in limited edition boxes, with certificates of authenticity, making this a once-in-a-lifetime trip through some of Scotty’s most iconic designs, all with a Masters twist.

The collection starts with the first-ever Masters edition produced in 2013 and perhaps the most iconic Masters putter of them all – Tiger Woods' favourite, the Newport 2.

The Newport features four more times, with the Newport 2 Notchback (2014), Newport (2015,2017) and Newport 2.5 (2016).

• PGA Tour in bid to unseal LIV contracts

• No return for LIV players to PGA Tour

The Laguna (2018) and Flowback 5.5 (2020, 2021) complete the collection, making this a line up of some of the most iconic putters on the planet.

Priced at a penny under £25,000 this is a collection for the serious enthusiast, but even for the most casual observer, it’s easy to see why these beautiful and incredible rare putters command such a premium price tag.

To find out more, visit the Golf Clubs 4 Cash website.

Golf News

Cam Smith up for PGA Tour award despite LIV switch
6 stars get PGA Tour reprieve after LIV defections
DP World Tour stars rubbish Paul McGinley LIV claims
Whistling Straits owner Herb Kohler dies aged 83
Phil Mickelson takes fresh swipe at PGA Tour

