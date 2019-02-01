search
This will make you see Tyrrell Hatton in a new light

This will make you see Tyrrell Hatton in a new light

By Michael McEwan27 January, 2019
Tyrrell Hatton gets a hard time, doesn’t he? 

Much of it he brings on himself, it must be said, with his repeated on-course temper tantrums. These have seen him singled out for Twitter criticism – and on more than one occasion – by former European Tour pro Gary Evans.

However, there’s much more to the Ryder Cup star than a proclivity for smashing up tee boxes, as he proved this weekend.

A chap by the name of Paul Stewart-Smith tweeted to say that his daughter, Eloise, had scored for Hatton’s group in the third round of the Dubai Desert Desert, just six months after having open heart surgery.

We’ll let Paul explain the rest…

Hatton has since replied, saying:

Credit where it’s due, this a touch of class from the Englishman. 

