This will make you see Tyrrell Hatton in a new light

Tyrrell Hatton gets a hard time, doesn’t he?

Much of it he brings on himself, it must be said, with his repeated on-course temper tantrums. These have seen him singled out for Twitter criticism – and on more than one occasion – by former European Tour pro Gary Evans.

However, there’s much more to the Ryder Cup star than a proclivity for smashing up tee boxes, as he proved this weekend.

A chap by the name of Paul Stewart-Smith tweeted to say that his daughter, Eloise, had scored for Hatton’s group in the third round of the Dubai Desert Desert, just six months after having open heart surgery.

We’ll let Paul explain the rest…

My daughter Eloise had open heart surgery 6 months ago. Today she scored for @TyrrellHatton at @OMEGAGolfDubai. The putts didn’t roll for him so he gave her his putter. Top man! She is now more committed to golf! pic.twitter.com/ADVXd03SqI — Paul Stewart-Smith (@PaulSS07) January 26, 2019

Hatton has since replied, saying:

Thanks for your help yesterday Eloise!

Hope you enjoy using your new putter! 😁🏌🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/TPeg54FKb9 — Tyrrell Hatton (@TyrrellHatton) January 27, 2019

Credit where it’s due, this a touch of class from the Englishman.

