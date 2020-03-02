Thomas Bjorn hits out at Paul Azinger over Euro Tour remarks

The match itself might still be seven months away but the Ryder Cup sparring is already in full flow.

After Ian Poulter branded Paul Azinger's remarks about the European Tour "embarrassing" - you can get the full story on that here - Thomas Bjorn, the man who masterminded Europe's 2018 victory at Le Golf National in Paris, has also chimed in

The Dane, a long-standing stalwart of the tour, was unimpressed by his fellow former Ryder Cup-winning captain's view that "you can win all you want on that European Tour, international game and all that; but you have to win on the PGA Tour.”

Bjorn, 49, tweeted this today:

It was so easy for @PaulAzinger to say that @TommyFleetwood1 has won around the world and is a world class player. Now the time has come for him to prove that on the strongest tour in the world.

He was at best ignorant, at worst arrogant in delivering that.

Bring on September ! — Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) March 2, 2020

Looking ahead to this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari will defend the title he won last year, Bjorn added:

Looking forward to watching @F_Molinari defending the biggest win of his career this week at Bay Hill...

— Thomas Bjorn (@thomasbjorngolf) March 2, 2020

And to think there are still more than 200 days until the first shots are hit in this year's Ryder Cup...