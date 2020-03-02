search
Thomas Bjorn hits out at Paul Azinger over Euro Tour remarks

Golf News

Thomas Bjorn hits out at Paul Azinger over Euro Tour remarks

02 March, 2020
Paul Azinger Thomas Bjorn golf on TV European Tour PGA Tour 2020 Ryder Cup Ryder Cup
Thomas Bjorn

The match itself might still be seven months away but the Ryder Cup sparring is already in full flow.

After Ian Poulter branded Paul Azinger's remarks about the European Tour "embarrassing" - you can get the full story on that here - Thomas Bjorn, the man who masterminded Europe's 2018 victory at Le Golf National in Paris, has also chimed in 

The Dane, a long-standing stalwart of the tour, was unimpressed by his fellow former Ryder Cup-winning captain's view that "you can win all you want on that European Tour, international game and all that; but you have to win on the PGA Tour.”

• "Idiot" fan blasted for Fleetwood shout

• Reed winning is "proof there is no God"

Bjorn, 49, tweeted this today:

• Honda Classic announcer's embarrassing blunder

Looking ahead to this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari will defend the title he won last year, Bjorn added:

And to think there are still more than 200 days until the first shots are hit in this year's Ryder Cup...

